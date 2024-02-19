TrueCar (TRUE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect TrueCar to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TrueCar Price Performance
TRUE stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 3,840.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 58.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TrueCar
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TrueCar
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.