TrueCar (TRUE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect TrueCar to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar Price Performance

TRUE stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 3,840.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 58.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TrueCar from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TrueCar

TrueCar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.