La-Z-Boy (LZB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 43,433 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Articles

