Wells Fargo & Company Trims Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price to $425.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.74.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $360.68 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.