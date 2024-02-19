Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.54.

CRL opened at $244.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $252.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.99.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

