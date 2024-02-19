Robert W. Baird Increases Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $105.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BFAM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $110.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $111.92.

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,305 shares of company stock valued at $871,105. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,999,000 after buying an additional 41,506 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.