Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $478.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after buying an additional 228,237 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,869,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 695,773 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

