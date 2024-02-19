Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after buying an additional 228,237 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,869,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 695,773 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nurix Therapeutics
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.