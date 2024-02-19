Booking’s (BKNG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Edward Jones

Edward Jones reiterated their hold rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,716.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,546.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,233.04. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,382.54 and a twelve month high of $3,844.76. The company has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $11,082,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.