Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC set a C$89.00 price objective on Stella-Jones and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total transaction of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:SJ opened at C$79.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$46.02 and a 52-week high of C$85.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$78.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

