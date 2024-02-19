eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter worth $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in eHealth by 45.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 278,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 86,617 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in eHealth by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in eHealth by 276.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $6.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $196.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. eHealth has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

