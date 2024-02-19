Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

TXG opened at C$13.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$25.40.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

