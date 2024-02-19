Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.57.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $164.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.64 and a 200-day moving average of $170.28. Qualys has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,756,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 5.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qualys by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,416,000 after buying an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

