InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $117.19 on Friday. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,668 shares of company stock valued at $171,942. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

