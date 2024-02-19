StockNews.com Downgrades Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $711.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Healthcare Trust
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.