StockNews.com Downgrades Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $711.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,645,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,953,000 after buying an additional 1,287,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

