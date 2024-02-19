ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OKE. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

