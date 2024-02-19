Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Herbalife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Herbalife from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Herbalife

Herbalife Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $8.07 on Friday. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 523.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 148,851 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 48,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.