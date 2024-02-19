Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

GTY stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 156.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 433,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 26,066 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

