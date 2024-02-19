Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ (MDGL) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $347.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MDGL. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $304.00.

MDGL opened at $233.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $322.67.

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 64,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.47 per share, with a total value of $12,128,044.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,667,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,199,090.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $1,754,226 in the last 90 days. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $23,100,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

