Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WLKP opened at $22.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $785.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $24.38.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 27.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth about $529,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Articles

