TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGTX

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Insider Activity

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 2.42. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,380,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.