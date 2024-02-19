Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

SVRA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

SVRA opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $672.64 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Savara news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,843 shares of company stock valued at $884,741 in the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Savara by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

