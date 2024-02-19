Chardan Capital Lowers Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Price Target to $30.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $75.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

