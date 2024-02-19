Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Roku from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $72.00 on Friday. Roku has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in Roku by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Roku by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.