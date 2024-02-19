Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given New $220.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.50.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $208.42 on Thursday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Repligen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 48,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,880,000 after acquiring an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

