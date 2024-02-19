Analyzing thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) & ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and ZTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp -0.17% -0.49% -0.19% ZTE 5.89% 13.25% 4.04%

Dividends

thyssenkrupp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ZTE pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. thyssenkrupp pays out -90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ZTE pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. thyssenkrupp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 0 0 0 0 N/A ZTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for thyssenkrupp and ZTE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares thyssenkrupp and ZTE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $43.94 billion N/A -$2.21 billion ($0.11) -47.27 ZTE $17.75 billion 0.53 $1.06 billion $0.47 8.60

ZTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than thyssenkrupp. thyssenkrupp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTE has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZTE beats thyssenkrupp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages. The Decarbon Technologies segment provides slewing bearings and rings, green ammonia and methanol, chemical and cement plants, high pressure processing, and refinery services, as well as green hydrogen. The Marine System segment manufactures submarines, naval services, and naval surface vessels. The Material Services segment offers 3D-printing/additive manufacturing, alloys, infrastructure project and services, industrial minerals, logistics services, metals, nonferrous metals, plastics, rolled steel, special ores, and stainless steel. The Steel Europe segment manufactures composite materials, electrical steel, hot strips, organic coated strips and sheet, packaging steel, precision steel strip, and sheet and coated products. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements. The Consumer Business segment offers smart phones, mobile data terminals, family terminals, and fusion terminals, as well as related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

