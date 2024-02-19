Head-To-Head Comparison: Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) versus LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton -573.05% N/A -60.69% LCI Industries 1.70% 4.70% 2.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Cepton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of LCI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 1 2 0 0 1.67 LCI Industries 2 3 1 0 1.83

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cepton and LCI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

LCI Industries has a consensus target price of $104.20, suggesting a potential downside of 14.64%. Given LCI Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Cepton.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cepton and LCI Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton $7.43 million 5.76 $9.38 million ($3.51) -0.77 LCI Industries $3.78 billion 0.82 $394.97 million $2.53 48.25

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cepton has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCI Industries has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Cepton on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

