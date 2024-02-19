Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) & Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Head to Head Review

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raiffeisen Bank International 16.75% 15.61% 1.45% Bonterra Energy 14.53% 9.44% 4.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Bonterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raiffeisen Bank International $12.56 billion 0.55 $3.82 billion N/A N/A Bonterra Energy $295.52 million 0.44 $60.78 million $0.94 3.76

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Raiffeisen Bank International and Bonterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 0 N/A Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bonterra Energy has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential downside of 18.56%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Raiffeisen Bank International.

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International beats Bonterra Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries. It also provides retail and private banking services, including deposits, loans, and advisory services to retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the company offers clearing, settlement, credit and debit cards, credit guarantees, letters of credit, acceptances, securities, asset management, custody and fiduciary, and foreign exchange services. It operates through a network of business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe, as well as Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Raiffeisen Bank International AG operates as a subsidiary of Raiffeisen Banks.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

