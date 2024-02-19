StockNews.com Lowers Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.14.

APD opened at $226.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after buying an additional 307,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after buying an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

