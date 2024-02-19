Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Raised to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Udemy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDMY

Udemy Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Udemy

UDMY stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,710,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,208,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,188 shares of company stock worth $1,386,538 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $65,721,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $25,661,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 1,637,668 shares during the period. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $21,390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after buying an additional 1,433,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.