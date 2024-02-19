StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Price Performance

VALU stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. Value Line has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 20.92%.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 59.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Value Line by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Value Line by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.