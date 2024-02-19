Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JMP Securities

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.55.

UPWK stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. Upwork has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.17 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,910 shares of company stock valued at $682,403. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 82.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

