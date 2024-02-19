Alliance Global Partners Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

Alliance Global Partners reissued their neutral rating on shares of Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

Upexi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPXI opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Upexi has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Upexi had a negative return on equity of 40.72% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Allan Marshall bought 90,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $84,600.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,754,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,073.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,023. Insiders own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPXI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upexi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Upexi during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Upexi during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Upexi during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upexi during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

