Choice Hotels International (CHH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Choice Hotels International to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CHH opened at $117.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $109.19 and a 12-month high of $136.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,951,000 after acquiring an additional 354,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 604.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 312,978 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

