EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $369.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $339.00 to $369.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley lowered EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $319.54.

EPAM opened at $311.98 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $341.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,289,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,825,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,029,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

