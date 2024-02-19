ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.66.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

