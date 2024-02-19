Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.46.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

