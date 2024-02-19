Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $265.00 at Evercore ISI

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $244.96 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.41 and a 200-day moving average of $204.99.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.