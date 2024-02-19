Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Cut to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BE. CL King initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.44.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,344,000 after purchasing an additional 263,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,678,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,417,000 after buying an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after purchasing an additional 978,053 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.