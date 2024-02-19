Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.44.

NYSE BABA opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $329,367,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

