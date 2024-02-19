Financial Survey: Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) versus Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 32.80% 7.19% 3.44% Semler Scientific 29.25% 30.96% 27.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Star Equity and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and Semler Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $112.15 million 0.14 -$5.25 million $1.48 0.65 Semler Scientific $56.69 million 5.90 $14.32 million $2.50 19.47

Semler Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity. Star Equity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Star Equity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Star Equity on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals. The company also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; and provides camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Semler Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.