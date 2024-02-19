Barclays Increases Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $27.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avantor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.14.

Avantor stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,196,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,112,000 after buying an additional 47,904,427 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after buying an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,455,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,175,000 after buying an additional 6,736,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,397,000 after buying an additional 6,123,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

