Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.87.
In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
