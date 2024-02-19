CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $377.33.

Shares of CACI opened at $366.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.22. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $275.79 and a fifty-two week high of $369.05.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CACI International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in CACI International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

