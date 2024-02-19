CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Robert W. Baird

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAVA. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of CAVA Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,229,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

