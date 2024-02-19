MediaAlpha (MAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect MediaAlpha to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

NYSE:MAX opened at $16.12 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $17.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 10.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

