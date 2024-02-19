Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $210.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $201.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $202.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

