Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Price Performance

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$35.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.76. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$31.51 and a 12 month high of C$39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.