Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.31.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $167.87 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $168.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

