Susquehanna Boosts Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $160.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.20.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.59.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

