Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAB. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.59.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 145,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Further Reading

