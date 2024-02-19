Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Stephens

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $153.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a positive rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $134.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

